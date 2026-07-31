Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Date Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Varun Dhawan returned to his signature comedy style with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, released in theaters on June 5, 2026, is now set to stream on digital platforms. Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. If you have missed it earlier or wish to rewatch the film, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release.

The comedy revolves around romance, confusion, and a series of hilarious misunderstandings. With David Dhawan returning to his signature style of family entertainment, the film brings together colorful characters, funny situations, and plenty of chaos.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5 from July 31, 2026. The romantic comedy is available in Hindi and can be watched by subscribers on the platform.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast & Crew

The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the cast also includes Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, and several other actors in important roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Plot

The story follows Jass (Varun Dhawan), who believes he is finally getting a fresh start after separating from his wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur). After moving to England, he falls in love with Preet (Pooja Hegde), but things quickly take an unexpected turn when both women end up pregnant.

As Jass struggles to keep his two lives from colliding, he finds himself trapped in one hilarious situation after another. What follows is a comedy of errors filled with lies, misunderstandings, awkward encounters, and nonstop confusion.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 27 – August 2): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Balan: The Boy, The Legend Of Karna & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News