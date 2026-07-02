Governor Box Office (Closing Collection)( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, started its run on a slow note but was expected to see some turnaround due to word of mouth. Unfortunately, after spending almost three weeks in theaters, it has wrapped up its Indian box office run without leaving any trace. Despite being made on a controlled budget, the film has ended its run by facing a huge deficit. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Bollywood historical thriller was released in theaters on June 12, and it received positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. However, due to its niche subject and treatment, it couldn’t reach a wider audience. It made dismal earnings through its domestic theatrical run but is expected to fare well on OTT.

How much did Governor earn at the Indian box office?

Governor opened at just 1.1 crore, and though there was an upward trend over the opening weekend, the jump was limited. On crucial weekdays, it failed to build the momentum and eventually took an exit from theaters. As per the closing collection update, the film earned 6.21 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 7.32 crore gross.

Budget and box office verdict

While there’s no official word on the budget, Governor was reportedly made at 20 crore. Against this cost, it earned only 6.21 crore net, thus recovering only 31.05% of the total budget. So, the film concluded its run with a huge 13.79 crore or 68.95% deficit. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 6.21 crore

Recovery – 31.05%

Deficit – 13.79 crore

Deficit%- 68.95%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The historical thriller is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It also stars Adah Sharma, Noushad Mohamed Kunju, Madhoo Shah, Krisha Kurup, Paritosh Sand, and Jaywant Wadkar. The film was distributed by Sunshine Pictures.

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