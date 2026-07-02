Bollywood Box Office June 2026 Report: Collections Surge 72% Over May, Cocktail 2 Leads The Charge (Photo Credit: Instagram/Maddock Films)

In June 2026, Bollywood had 8 noteworthy releases, but only one emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. While verdicts for Main Vaapas Aaunga, Cocktail 2, and Welcome To The Jungle are still pending, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past surprised everyone by becoming a success in no time. Speaking of the overall collection, last month was much better than the disappointing May. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past – The lone success in June!

Out of all fresh Bollywood releases in June, only Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past became successful. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was expected to do well, but it turned out to be a losing affair. While Cocktail 2’s verdict is yet to be out, it might end up being a losing affair as well. Main Vaapas Aaunga is showing legs, but its fate seems locked with a losing verdict. Welcome To The Jungle is going well, and it has a chance to become a clean success.

Box office grows nearly 72% from May

Firstly, talking about holdovers, Bhooth Bangla contributed 2.92 crore in June. Chand Mera Dil scored 4.88 crore, while Pati Patni Aur Woh Do made 4.83 crore. Among new releases, Cocktail 2 was the biggest contributor of the last month with 92.56 crore. It was followed by Welcome To The Jungle’s 89.67 crore. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was the third biggest contributor with 61.78 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga surprisingly contributed 49.55 crore, displaying a major turnaround. Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past scored 18.58 crore. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor, and Bandar scored in single-digits each, earning 7.01 crore, 6.21 crore, and 4.18 crore, respectively.

Overall, Bollywood witnessed a collection of 342.17 crore net at the Indian box office from noteworthy releases. Compared to May’s 199.11 crore, there was a solid 71.84% jump, a good sign.

Take a look at Bollywood’s contributors in June 2026 at the Indian box office (highest to lowest):

Cocktail 2 – 92.56 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 89.67 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 61.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 49.55 crore Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past – 18.58 crore Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata – 7.01 crore Governor – 6.21 crore Chand Mera Dil – 4.88 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 4.83 crore Bandar – 4.18 crore Bhooth Bangla – 2.92 crore

Total – 342.17 crore

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