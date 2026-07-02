Peddi Box Office: No 250 Crore Milestone In India For Ram Charan Starrer ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Peddi has turned out to be another major disappointment for Ram Charan. Post-RRR, the Tollywood star is struggling to deliver a single successful film. He came up with Game Changer, which turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. Movie buffs hoped for his comeback with his recent outing, which also disappointed at the Indian box office. Besides being a failure, it’ll miss the important 250 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Peddi earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

The Telugu sports action drama scored an estimated 30 lakh on the fourth Tuesday, day 28, pushing the overall collection to 241.14 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 284.54 crore. From the current position, the film won’t make significant earnings and will wrap up with net earnings below 245 crore.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 (8-day) – 193.55 crore

Week 2 – 34.45 crore

Week 3 – 9.37 crore

Day 23 – 93 lakh

Day 24 – 80 lakh

Day 25 – 1.04 crore

Day 26 – 35 lakh

Day 27 – 35 lakh

Day 28 – 30 lakh

Total – 241.14 crore

Peddi to miss the 250 crore milestone

As mentioned above, Peddi will conclude its Indian box office run soon, with net collections below 245 crore, thus missing the most important 250 crore milestone. So far, only one Ram Charan film has reached or crossed the 250 crore mark, and that’s RRR. Speaking of his films as a solo lead, no Ram Charan film has achieved the feat. With the latest biggie, he had an opportunity to hit the 250 crore milestone, but it’s now clear that he’ll have to wait longer.

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment. It was made on a budget of 350 crore.

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Peddi.

Must Read: Alpha Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Starrer Set To Become Spy Universe’s First Single-Digit Opener

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News