Alpha Box Office Day 1 Prediction ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The latest outing of YRF’s Spy Universe, Alpha, is set for its theatrical release tomorrow (July 3). Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, the spy action thriller has been in the making for quite some time, and finally, it’ll see the light of day. Following the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, the Spy Universe has been facing a wave of online criticism and trolling on social media. As a result, Alia and Sharvari’s film is releasing amid heightened scrutiny and is likely to bear the brunt of that sentiment. And quite obviously, this has impacted its day 1 box office potential to an extent.

Negative sentiment post the success of Dhurandhar

As we all know, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 shattered several box office records and also registered their names among the landmark movies of Indian cinema in recent times. It completely changed the template and landscape of spy-genre movies, setting benchmarks too high. Unlike the stylized and sleek action movies of YRF’s Spy Universe, the Dhurandhar franchise was bold and raw in its narrative, which was hailed by critics and movie buffs. So, after Dhurandhar, the highly commercial, over-the-top content of Spy Universe’s movies is under the radar, and, to an extent, there’s negative sentiment toward them.

Promotional assets failed to move the needle

The makers kept the promotions for Alpha limited to a teaser and a trailer. They didn’t drop any songs, thus maintaining the film’s serious tone. To be completely honest, even setting aside the unnecessary hatred and trolls, the film’s promotional assets didn’t really generate solid pre-release buzz. Yes, both the teaser and the trailer were decently cut, but they didn’t move the needle on the film’s hype. It managed to grab some eyeballs due to Hrithik Roshan’s presence in the trailer, but it alone won’t help the film score big on the opening day.

Non-holiday release and competition

Day 1 prediction of Alpha

On the whole, Alpha is heading for an underwhelming start at the Indian box office despite the backing of YRF’s Spy Universe. Given the aforementioned factors, it is likely to score 5-7 crore net on day 1, thus making it a completely word-of-mouth-driven affair.

With an expected 5-7 crore net, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is set to register Spy Universe’s first single-digit opener (below 10 crore net), which will be considered a huge setback.

Take a look at the day 1 collection of Spy Universe movies in India (net):

Ek Tha Tiger – 32.92 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.1 crore

War – 53.35 crore

Pathaan – 57 crore

Tiger 3 – 44.5 crore

War 2 – 52.5 crore

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