Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is now inches away from the 100 crore club. There’s more good news: the romantic-comedy has now overtaken Crew to become Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 12 update!
How much has Cocktail 2 earned in India?
According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 2.15 crore on day 12 at the Indian box office. It saw a 7.5% jump compared to 2 crore collected on the previous day. Competition from Welcome To The Jungle has visibly impacted its footfalls.
The total earnings in India stand at 92.56 crore net after 12 days. Against its budget of 110 crore, it has recovered 84% of the total investments. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 109.22 crore.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 74.31 crore
- Day 8: 4.03 crore
- Day 9: 4.87 crore
- Day 10: 5.20 crore
- Day 11: 2 crore
- Day 12: 2.15 crore
Total: 92.56 crore
Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grosser of all time!
Cocktail 2 has officially overtaken Crew (90 crore) to become Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time in India. The next target is Luka Chuppi (94.15 crore), which will be surpassed today.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Adipurush: 289 crore
- Housefull 4: 206 crore
- Dilwale: 148 crore
- Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore
- Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore
- Cocktail 2: 92.56 crore
- Crew: 90 crore
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore
- Bhediya: 65.84 crore
- Heropanti: 55 crore
Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 12 Summary
- Budget: 110 crore
- India net: 92.56 crore
- Budget recovery: 84%
- India gross: 109.22 crore
- Overseas gross: 39.85 crore
- Worldwide gross: 149.07 crore
Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.
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