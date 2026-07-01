Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 12 Collection! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is now inches away from the 100 crore club. There’s more good news: the romantic-comedy has now overtaken Crew to become Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 12 update!

How much has Cocktail 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 2.15 crore on day 12 at the Indian box office. It saw a 7.5% jump compared to 2 crore collected on the previous day. Competition from Welcome To The Jungle has visibly impacted its footfalls.

The total earnings in India stand at 92.56 crore net after 12 days. Against its budget of 110 crore, it has recovered 84% of the total investments. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 109.22 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Day 8: 4.03 crore

Day 9: 4.87 crore

Day 10: 5.20 crore

Day 11: 2 crore

Day 12: 2.15 crore

Total: 92.56 crore

Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grosser of all time!

Cocktail 2 has officially overtaken Crew (90 crore) to become Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time in India. The next target is Luka Chuppi (94.15 crore), which will be surpassed today.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Dilwale: 148 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore Cocktail 2: 92.56 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Heropanti: 55 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 92.56 crore

Budget recovery: 84%

India gross: 109.22 crore

Overseas gross: 39.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 149.07 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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