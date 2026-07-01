Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking & Prediction(Photo Credit –Facebook)



Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. Askhay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon starrer maintained a healthy momentum on day 6. Scroll below for the advance booking and prediction!

Dominates with 11000+ shows nationwide

According to the latest update, Welcome To The Jungle collected 2.8 crore gross via advance booking for day 6. In net collection, the pre-sales stand at 2.38 crore. The action-adventure comedy is dominating the Hindi belt with 11,000+ screens, which will continue until the arrival of Alpha and Baby Do Die Do this Friday.

A routine drop was expected after the discounted Tuesday, which had registered pre-sales worth 3.79 crore gross. But it maintained a healthy hold with only a 5% drop compared to advance booking worth 2.96 crore gross on the first Monday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 6 Prediction

The word-of-mouth is positive, and there’s no significant competition at the box office, apart from Cocktail 2, which is also now earning on the lower end. Akshay Kumar starrer would make the most of the opportunity. Going by the current trends, Welcome To The Jungle could easily score 7.8-8 crore net on day 6.

It would move closer to the 100 crore milestone, which would mark Akshay Kumar’s 21st film in the coveted club. The action adventure comedy will also beat Cocktail 2 in the next two to three days and become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Exciting times ahead!

More about Welcome To The Jungle

The ensemble cast also features Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff. It is the third installment in the Welcome series. Released on June 26, 2026, the action-adventure comedy is jointly produced by Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films.

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