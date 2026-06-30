Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of Bollywood In 2026(Photo Credit –Maddock Films/Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)



Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, had a healthy second weekend at the Indian box office, and now, it entered the weekdays of the second week on a decent note. It displayed 50% drop from the second Friday to the second Monday, and in the meantime, it crossed the 90 crore mark in net collections. With this, it is holding the fourth spot among Bollywood’s top domestic grossers of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Bollywood romantic-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 2 crore on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 4.03 crore showed a 50.37% drop, indicating a decent hold. Overall, it has earned 90.41 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 106.68 crore gross. From here, it’ll comfortably hit the 100 crore mark in net collections during the third weekend.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 74.31 crore

Day 8 – 4.03 crore

Day 9 – 4.87 crore

Day 10 – 5.2 crore

Day 11 – 2 crore

Total – 90.41 crore

Cocktail 2 is now Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2026!

With 90.41 crore, Cocktail 2 is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It surpassed O’Romeo (83.35 crore) to claim the fourth position. The rom-com won’t make any turnaround in Bollywood’s top grossers of 2026 list as surpassing the next target, Bhooth Bangla (199.23 crore), is not at all possible. Also, Welcome To The Jungle is most likely to push the Cocktail sequel below.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 (net):

1. Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore

2. Border 2 – 362.76 crore

3. Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore

4. Cocktail 2 – 90.41 crore (11 days)

5. O’Romeo – 83.35 crore

6. Welcome To The Jungle – 74.35 crore

7. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 61.78 crore

8. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.29 crore

9. Mardaani 3 – 52.99 crore

10. The Kerala Story 2 – 52.25 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Passes The Monday Test, Surpasses Part 1’s Lifetime Total

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