Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Beats Part 1’s Lifetime Collection(Photo Credit –Instagram/Prime Video)



Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and an ensemble, has entered its weekday run on a winning note. After a good opening weekend, everyone was eager to see how the film would fare on the first Monday, and guess what? It has passed the test with a strong score. Showing a drop of less than 50% from the opening day, the biggie raked in over 8 crore net. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of the first installment. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Welcome threequel did a business of 8.52 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 15.33 crore (excluding paid previews), it dropped by 44.42%, thus passing the most important Monday test. Overall, it has earned 74.35 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 87.73 crore gross. In its 7-day opening week, the film will comfortably cross the 90-crore net collection mark.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid previews – 4.07 crore

Day 1 – 15.33 crore

Day 2 – 21.02 crore

Day 3 – 25.41 crore

Day 4 – 8.52 crore

Total – 74.35 crore

Surpasses the first installment

With 74.35 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed the lifetime collection of Welcome (71.25 crore net). With this, it has become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. The top spot is held by Welcome Back (97 crore net), which is likely to be replaced by the latest biggie during the second weekend.

Take a look at the movies of the Welcome franchise ranked by India net collections:

Welcome Back – 97 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 74.35 crore (4 days) Welcome – 71.25 crore

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise, reuniting Akshay Kumar with the franchise after a 17-year gap since the original film. The film released in cinemas on June 26.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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