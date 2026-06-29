Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 33 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Deool Band 2 has concluded its sixth weekend on a fantastic note, despite competition from Ghabadkund. It is now in the last leg of its theatrical run and has already delivered an extraordinary 634% profits. Scroll below for the day 33 update!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 33

According to estimates, Deool Band 2 earned 34 lakh on day 33 at the Indian box office. It saw a 54% jump compared to 22 lakh on the 6th Saturday. The film is now playing on a limited number of screens and is heading towards the end of its theatrical run, but the momentum has been commendable.

The total earnings in India stand at 73.42 crore net after 33 days. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 86.63 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 30.2 crore

Week 2: 22.4 crore

Week 3: 11.15 crore

Week 4: 6.22 crore

Week 5: 2.70 crore

Day 31: 19 lakh

Day 32: 22 lakh

Day 33: 34 lakh

Total: 73.42 crore

Rakes in 634% profits, but the end is near!

Made on a budget of just 10 crore, Deool Band 2 has registered an ROI of 63.42 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 634.2%.

It has enjoyed a glorious journey but is set to wrap up at the box office. Pravin Tarde has delivered a super-hit! The devotional drama is also the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time after Raja Shivaji, Sairat, and Baipan Bhari Deva. As for 2026, it is the 2nd highest-grosser!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 33 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 73.42 crore

ROI: 63.42 crore

ROI%: 634.2%

India gross: 86.63 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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