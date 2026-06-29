Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3 Collection!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle knocked it out of the park on its first Sunday. It surpassed expectations, moving past the 25 crore mark. Ahmed Khan’s directorial has left behind Bhooth Bangla in its opening weekend plus emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Records its highest single day on day 3

The official figures are out, and Welcome To The Jungle collected 25.41 crore on day 3. With a 21% higher collection than Saturday, it registered its biggest single day at the Indian box office. The advance bookings were promising, but the spot bookings played the real magic during the second half of Sunday.

The total collection at the Indian box office has reached 65.83 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 77.67 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 19.40 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: 21.02 crore

Day 3: 25.41 crore

Total: 65.83 crore

Beats Bhooth Bangla’s opening weekend!

The much-awaited milestone has been unlocked. Akshay Kumar surpassed his last opening weekend of 2026, Bhooth Bangla, which had garnered 65.65 crore. With a small margin, the action adventure comedy now ranks 3rd among the top 5 debut weekends of Bollywood this year!

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore Cocktail 2: 50.10 crore

Crosses Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In the last 24 hours, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer surpassed The Kerala Story 2, Mardaani 3, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do at the Indian box office. It is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Cocktail 2: 87.71 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore (3 days) Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 65.83 crore

India gross: 77.67 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.



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