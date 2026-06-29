Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking & Prediction(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Ahmed Khan’s action-adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle remained the top choice during its opening weekend. Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, and the gang have struck the right chords. The advance booking for day 4 looks equally promising. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Almost matches the opening day!

As per the latest update, Welcome To The Jungle has registered advance booking worth 2.96 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 4. In net collection, it has registered ticket sales worth 2.51 crore. There has been a decrease of around 300 shows from Sunday, bringing the show count to 11,000.

On the opening day, Disha Patani and Raveena Tandon co-starrer had registered advance booking of 3.10 crore gross. It has maintained an excellent momentum with only 4.51% drop on the first Monday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 4 Prediction

Considering the strong pre-sales, Welcome To The Jungle can easily score a first Monday of 8-9 crore. It would witness a drop of less than 50% on day 4, which is excellent after an opening day of 15.33 crore, benefiting from the Muharram day holiday.

Can it score the 3rd highest first Monday collection of 2026 in Bollywood?

It’s going to be Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar! The action-adventure comedy will easily surpass O’Romeo and Cocktail 2. But it will compete against Bhooth Bangla to score the 3rd highest first Monday of Bollywood in 2026. It must earn over 8.1 crore to steal the spot.

Take a look at the highest first Monday collection in Bollywood in 2026:

Dhurandhar 2: 66.1 crore Border 2: 63.59 crores (Republic Day holiday) Bhooth Bangla: 8.1 crore Cocktail 2: 6.90 crore O’Romeo: 5.10 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Welcome To The Jungle in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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