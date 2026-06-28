Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Soon To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Punjabi Film (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta‘s Carry On Jatta 4, the latest installment in one of Punjabi cinema’s most beloved franchises, has opened on a decent-to-good note at the worldwide box office. Day 2, the first Saturday, delivered a healthy jump over opening day, and with a strong overseas market contributing almost as much as the domestic gross, the worldwide picture looks bright. The film is on track to become the third-highest-grossing Punjabi film globally in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Carry On Jatta 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

At the Indian box office, Carry On Jatta 4 grossed 2.95 crore on day 2, its first Saturday. Compared to day 1’s 2.24 crore gross, it displayed a jump of 31.69%, a healthy Saturday jump for a Punjabi comedy entertainer. In India, the 2-day cumulative total stands at 5.19 crore gross (4.4 crore net). In the overseas market, where Punjabi films traditionally command a loyal and enthusiastic diaspora audience, the film has already grossed 5 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 10.19 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 4.4 crore

India gross – 5.19 crore

Overseas gross – 5 crore

Worldwide gross – 10.19 crore

Set to become the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026

With 10.19 crore at the worldwide box office in 2 days, Carry On Jatta 4 is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 globally. Bambukat 2, which holds the third spot with 15.29 crore, is just 5.1 crore ahead. With day 3 (Sunday) typically being the biggest day of the opening weekend and day 4 (Monday) adding further, the film is comfortably on track to overtake Bambukat 2 and claim the third spot in the next two days.

Take a look at the top Punjabi grossers of 2026 globally:

1. Rabb Da Radio 3 – 30.13 crore

2. Ishqan De Lekhe – 17.93 crore

3. Bambukat 2 – 15.29 crore

4. Carry On Jatta 4 – 10.19 crore (2 days)

5. Viyaah Kartaare Da – 5.38 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Deool Band 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 38: Pravin Tarde’s Directorial Likely To Miss A Century

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News