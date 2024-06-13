The acting industry can be challenging to work in sometimes. The hectic and long schedules can often be taxing, especially in the TV industry. Recently, some TV actors have opened up about their issues on the sets. Actress Krishna Mukherjee talked about harassment on the ‘Shubh Shagun’ sets by producer Kundan Singh. Amidst all this, Sargun Mehta has shared her thoughts on why one should address such issues.

Sargun Mehta is one of the most popular TV actresses. She has appeared in popular Hindi shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Balika Vadhu, and others. Mehta believes that one should speak up against harassment in the TV industry. The actress believes one won’t be ousted from the sets for calling out wrong behaviour.

Sargun Mehta On Harassment In The TV Industry

The Bigg Boss 8 contestant said, “I feel that work harassment is not only there on television sets. It is there maybe in every field. Even corporate-wise or wherever. I can only suggest that if anything is happening to you on the sets, you should speak up about it. Be candid or vocal about something like this to your producer. I’m sure they will take care of it immediately. I don’t think there is anything to hide.”

In the same interview with News18, Sargun Mehta added, “For no reason, you will not be ousted from the sets. Actors are not replaced from sets because a producer wants to. They will never be replaced like that. Nobody wants to replace an actor because we have put in our money, hopes. We have spent so many months working on this character. Why would we want to replace an actor for something like this? I feel if there is a genuine conflict that they have, they should speak to them.”

Meanwhile, in addition to working in the Hindi TV industry, Sargun Mehta has also worked in several Punjabi movies. Sargun has been in movies like Love Punjab, Qusmat, Saunkan Saunkne, Sidhus of Southall, etc. The actress has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss, Farah Ki Dawat, etc.

