Bigg Boss OTT 3 is exactly ten days away from its grand premiere. Anil Kapoor will host the upcoming season of the reality show, and the anticipation is sky-high. A lot of celebrity names have been popping up but gear up because we may have a confirmed list. Scroll below for the exciting details!

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT aired in 2021. It was hosted by Karan Johar and remained very much in the news. Salman Khan took over the hosting duties in the second season, but the buzz was comparatively low. The makers have been eyeing some big names in order to garner TRPs. With the addition of Anil Kapoor to the team, there will also be something new to look forward to!

As per India Today, below is the list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Harshad Chopda & Shehzada Dhami

Fans were in shock when Harshad Chopda bid goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His decision came after alleged creative differences with the makers. On the other hand, Shehzada Dhami was ousted from the show over her alleged unprofessional behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

After leaving one of India’s biggest daily soaps, it is to be seen whether they will enter the reality show and share their side of the story.

Cheshta Bhagat & Nikhil Mehta

Our hearts melted when Cheshta Bhagat finally ended her on-and-off relationship with Arjun Aneja and gave another chance to love with Nikhil Mehta. After Temptation Island, the couple kept fans updated with their Instagram stories and posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheshta Bhagat (@cheshtabhagat)

Things went upside down when Cheshta Bhagat accused Nikhil Mehta of already being in a relationship and hiding it from her all along. He responded to her claims and said she was doing it in order to get a call from Bigg Boss ahead of the auditions. Only time will tell whether the exes will face each other inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerreo (@aerreo)

Social Media Influencers

Renowned social media personalities Vishal Pandey & Chandrika Dixit have also reportedly been confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Vishal is known for his dapper fashion choices and grooving skills. He was also recently seen in multiple music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Pandey🇮🇳 (@vishalpandey_21)

On the other hand, Chandrika is famously known as the ‘wada pav’ girl. She enjoys a massive fan following of 355K on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

In addition, the husband-wife duo Abhi and Niyu, who went viral for their YouTube video, 100 Reasons To Love India, are also likely to join the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhi&Niyu | Following Love 🇮🇳 (@abhiandniyu)

Bollywood actor to participate, too?

As per the report, a renowned Bollywood personality may mark a surprise entry into the show. The negotiations are underway, and Bigg Boss OTT 3 creators will leave no stone unturned to get some eyeballs!

