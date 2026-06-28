Box Office: Alpha Set To Help Alia Bhatt Cross The 1100 Crore Worldwide Milestone (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt has been having a solid box office run in the post-COVID era. Starting with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress has been part of four theatrical releases so far. Of these four films, three were successful, and only one failed. In the meantime, she comfortably crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Now, with Alpha coming up next, she is ready to cross the 1100 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

A look at Alia Bhatt’s successful post-COVID run

Alia’s post-COVID run started with Gangubai Kathiwadi. Backed by favorable reviews and word-of-mouth, the film grossed 208.17 crore globally. It was followed by Brahmastra, which opened to mostly favorable reviews. It grossed 430.24 crore worldwide. Her third release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, too, received mostly good reviews from critics and audiences. It did a business of 348.89 crore gross. Her fourth and last release, Jigra, turned out to be a disappointment, grossing 56.88 crore.

Alpha to help Alia cross the 1100 crore mark post-COVID

Cumulatively, Alia Bhatt has grossed a solid 1044.18 crore at the worldwide box office with her four post-COVID releases. After crossing the 1000 crore mark, the next milestone is 1100 crore, which will be comfortably crossed with Alpha.

Alpha is an upcoming spy action thriller and is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. Yes, there has been some negativity around the film due to comparisons with the Dhurandhar franchise, but still, considering YRF’s brand and the Spy Universe factor, the film carries some weight in India as well as overseas markets. So, it’ll easily cover the remaining distance of 55.82 crore, helping Alia Bhatt hit the 1100 crore mark in the post-COVID era.

Considering Alpha’s potential, Alia Bhatt might even touch the 1200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at worldwide collections of Alia Bhatt’s post-COVID releases:

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 208.17 crore Brahmastra – 430.24 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore Jigra – 56.88 crore

Total – 1044.18 crore

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