Bandar Box Office (Closing Collection) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi, has wrapped up its theatrical run with dismal numbers. Backed by Anurag Kashyap’s direction, the film received generally positive reviews from critics, but they didn’t translate into box office collections in India. Eventually, with new Bollywood and Marathi releases arriving in theaters and enjoying a much better response, Bobby’s film quietly exited theaters. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Bollywood crime thriller film was released in theaters on June 5. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. However, it failed to pique the interest of a wider audience, keeping it restricted to a limited segment. The film’s niche appeal kept its audience limited, resulting in underwhelming collections.

How much did Bandar earn at the Indian box office?

Bandar started its run by scoring 50 lakh on its opening day, and while there was some growth during the first weekend, it failed to maintain the momentum on weekdays. In the second week, it completely lost the plot and almost concluded its run. As per the final collection update, the film wrapped up at 4.18 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 4.93 crore gross.

Box office verdict of Bandar

While there’s no official word on the budget, the reported cost of Bandar is said to be 15 crore. Against this reported cost, the film earned only 4.18 crore net, this recovering only 27.87% of the budget. It concluded its run with a deficit of 10.82 crore or 72.13%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 4.18 crore

Recovery – 27.87%

Deficit – 10.82 crore

Deficit% – 72.13%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The crime thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shivie Pandit, and Gaurie Pandit under the banner of Saffron Magicworks. The film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, and Nagesh Bhosale in key roles

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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