Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It is chasing the 150 crore milestone. But before that, the romantic comedy has become Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 9 worldwide update!

How much has Cocktail 2 earned in India?

There’s now fresh competition from Welcome To The Jungle, which is restricting its growth during the second weekend. According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 4.5 crore net on day 9. It witnessed a 5.88% jump compared to 4.25 crore collected on the second Friday.

The total earnings in India have reached 83.06 crore net. It has recovered 75.5% of its 110 crore budget. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 98.01 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Day 8: 4.25 crore

Day 9: 4.5 crore

Total: 83.06 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Homi Adajania’s directorial has accumulated 133.97 crore gross, including 35.96 crore from the overseas circuits. With that, it has surpassed Luka Chuppi to become Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crore Dilwale (2015): 394 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crore Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crore Crew (2024): 157.08 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 143.66 crore Cocktail 2 (2026): 133.97 crore Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crore Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crore Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Worldwide Day 9 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 83.06 crore

Budget recovery: 75.5%

India gross: 98.01 crore

Overseas gross: 35.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 133.97 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2: Earns 20 Crore+, Akshay Kumar’s Film Is Set To Enter Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 2026

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