Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 2 Collection! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta & Binnu Dhillon led Carry On Jatta 4 opened to positive reviews. Unfortunately, the footfall hasn’t been up upto the mark considering the franchise’s popularity. There was only limited growth on the first Saturday, but it has entered the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2026. Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 earned 2.5 crore net on day 4 in India. Smeep Kang’s directorial showcased only 32% jump, compared to 1.9 crore collected on the opening day. The show count has improved to 1.4K, and word of mouth is positive, but it’s been a slow journey for the romantic comedy so far.

The total box office collection in India reaches 4.40 crore net. Back in 2023, Carry On Jatta 3 collected 4.55 crore net on its opening day. The two-day total is even lower than that, which is simply underwhelming for a film starring Punjabi superstars like Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon. All eyes are now on the Sunday boost!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Total: 4.40 crore

Enters the top 5 highest Punjabi grossers of 2026 in India!

Punjabi cinema has witnessed successes in 2026, but none have achieved massive milestones. Most of the other releases stayed underwhelming. Now, in only two days, Carry On Jatta 4 surpassed Oye Bhole Oye 2 (3.54 crore) to become the 5th highest-grossing film of 2026 in Pollywood. Today, it will surpass Viyaah Kartaare Da and take over the fourth spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 4.55 crore Carry On Jatta 4: 4.40 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 4.40 crore

Budget recovery: 22%

India gross: 5.19 crore

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