Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani starrer Welcome To The Jungle has made a good debut at the Indian box office. The reviews are positive, which would easily push it beyond the 20 crore mark on Saturday. Scroll below for the day 2 morning occupancy.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle registered an occupancy of 12.08% during the morning shows on day 2. It saw a slight improvement from the opening day, with admissions at 11%.

The word-of-mouth is highly positive. There’s also no big competition apart from Cocktail 2, which belongs to a different genre. Bollywood fans have been missing a mindless comedy for a long time. And Akshay Kumar has served another worthy content on the platter this year after Bhooth Bangla. The trends are expected to pick up significantly during the evening and night shows.

How has it performed compared to Bhooth Bangla?

On its opening day, Welcome To The Jungle registered a better occupancy than Akshay Kumar’s last release of 2026. However, on day 2, it remained slightly behind during the morning shows, as Bhooth Bangla had witnessed admissions of 13.85%.

In terms of other Bollywood films of 2026, Ahmed Khan’s directorial has gained the 5th spot, surpassing Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

Check out the top 10 morning occupancies of Bollywood releases of 2026 on day 2:

Dhurandhar 2: 35.90% Border 2: 15.51% Bhooth Bangla: 13.85% Cocktail 2: 13.23% Welcome To The Jungle: 12.08% Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 11.69% Mardaani 3: 8.80% Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.62% O’Romeo: 6.94% Main Vaapas Aaunga: 6.69%

20 crore Saturday loading!

On the opening day, Welcome To The Jungle was expected to cross the 20 crore mark, including paid previews. But it missed the mark by a small margin, bringing in 19.40 crore. The ticket sales on BookMyShow are surging, and the trends are in favor of finally unlocking the milestone today. Exciting times ahead!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1: 3rd Highest Bollywood Opening Of 2026, Akshay Kumar Starrer Unlocks 2 More Records!

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