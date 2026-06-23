Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past began its box office journey on an impressive note but fell flat during its second week. Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pande starrer was aiming to beat its predecessor, the OG Haunted (2011). But that now looks like a far-fetched dream. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much has Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earned in India?

According to estimates, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past collected 27 lakh on day 11. It witnessed a 46% drop in comparison with 55 lakh garnered last Friday. There’s strict competition from Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga, which have stolen the scope of growth, despite positive word of mouth.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 17.72 crore net. Against its budget of 15 crore, the supernatural horror has gained 18% profits. It is a plus affair, but will likely miss the hit tag. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 20.90 crore.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 15.9 crore

Day 8 – 50 lakh

Day 9 – 50 lakh

Day 10 – 55 lakh

Day 11 – 27 lakh

Total – 17.72 crore

Haunted 3D vs Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office

Back in 2011, Haunted 3D gained the success tag with a lifetime collection of 27 crore net. In order to beat its predecessor, Mahaakshay Chakraborty‘s sequel still needs to earn 9.28 crore more. That looks like a difficult feat, considering the daily collection has fallen below 30 lakh.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 17.72 crore

ROI: 18%

India gross: 20.90 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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