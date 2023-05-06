Mahaakshay Chakraborty has spoken about how his school teachers asked him to get his father Mithun Chakraborty for meetings at school.

In the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the team of the upcoming film, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, featuring – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Nakash Aziz and Nikhita Gandhi will be seen.

In the midst of a fun-filled conversation, Kapil will be seen asking Mahaakshay Chakraborty if his school teachers asked him to get Mithun da for parent-teacher meetings.

To which, Mahaakshay Chakraborty says: “There have been so many such occasions that I don’t know which one to share. It has happened multiple times. Sometimes, even my classmates used to ask when my dad will be coming. So forget about the teacher; even my classmates used to ask me about papa.”

Moreover, Archana will inquire if Mithun Da did ever attend- any PTMs. To which he responds, “He used to be caught up with film shoots so he couldn’t make it. That’s why my mother would always attend the meetings, and everyone would ask, ‘Why did your mom come? Where is your dad?'” Hearing this, everyone will burst into laughter.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

