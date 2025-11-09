After the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files was released in theaters on September 5, 2025. The movie is the final installment of the Files trilogy based on Indian history. However, if you missed the film on big screens, The Bengal Files is finally ready to stream on OTT soon.

When Will The Bengal Files Stream On OTT?

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film will be available for streaming on the Zee5 platform. According to The Times of India, Kaveri Das, Business Head of Hindi Zee5, has confirmed that The Bengal Files will be available on the platform starting from November 21, 2025.

This means that before the end of this month, viewers can watch The Bengal Files online. However, this may require a Zee5 subscription to watch. “The Bengal Files is one such powerful cinematic experience – brought to life by an exceptional cast and crew. After a successful theatrical run, we’re delighted to make the film available to audiences worldwide from 21st November,” she said.

The story that demands attention. Get ready to witness the boldest chapter of Bengal. 🔥#TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/4XlOzKdt6a — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) November 8, 2025

Who Stars In The Bengal Files?

The cast of The Bengal Files features veteran stars from the industry. It includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Dashan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Simratt Kaur Randhawa & more.

As of writing, the film has a 7.1/10 IMDb rating along with an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was released in Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu, making the movie to reach a wider audience.

The film delves into the hidden history of the Hindu genocide in Bengal. It includes the brutal history of the Direct Action Day, which is the Great Calcutta Killings and the Genocide of Noakhali.

