OTT platforms are buzzing this week with a fresh lineup of Indian films that are winning hearts across the country. From Param Sundari to Lokah: Chapter 1, these titles have been trending online, enjoying a strong run and generating plenty of chatter on social media. Here’s a look at the top five most-watched movies currently trending online and where you can stream them.

5. Idli Kadai (Tamil)

Director: Dhanush

Dhanush IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: In the fifth spot is Idli Kadai, produced, written, and directed by Dhanush, who also plays the lead role. The film features Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, Arun Vijay, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It is a heartfelt story centered on a father-son relationship, family bonds, and the roots of one’s past and culture. The protagonist, driven by great ambition, leaves his hometown behind in search of success, a new life, and even love. However, he eventually decides to return and run a small Idli Kadai in his native village, leaving everything else behind.

4. Param Sundari (Hindi)

Director: Tushar Jalota

Tushar Jalota IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: No matter what Malayalis think about Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of a typical Malayali girl, Param Sundari seems to have been somewhat enjoyed by the audience. However, critics were far less impressed, as reflected by its low 8% rating on the Tomatometer. The audience response was more mixed, with a 61% score on the Popcorn Meter, indicating divided opinions. On IMDb, the film holds a 5.2 rating, showing that at least some viewers appreciated it. As for the plot, the protagonist decides to test an app designed to find one’s soulmate. To prove that it actually works, he uses it himself and gets matched with a girl from Kerala, setting off an adventure.

3. They Call Him OG (Telugu)

Director: Sujeeth

Sujeeth IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Power Star Pawan Kalyan stars as a former gangster who has settled into a quiet life with his wife and child until circumstances draw him back into his violent past. The film scores an impressive 86 percent on the Popcorn Meter, though its IMDb rating stands at a modest 6.2. Directed by Sujeeth, it offers striking visuals, a gripping background score, and several well-executed action sequences. Emraan Hashmi portrays the main antagonist, with Sudev Nair in a key role. The ensemble cast also includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Arjun Das.

2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 (Kannada)

Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a truly epic mythological action drama, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead role. The film features impressive performances from Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. It has received universal acclaim, reflected in its 8.4 IMDb rating, 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 92% on the Popcorn Meter.

Serving as a prequel to Kantara (2022), the story is set in the pre-colonial era and follows a similar theme to the earlier film. It portrays an exploited and marginalized community standing up against their oppressors while beautifully blending mythology, historical context, and cultural heritage.

The CGI stands out as some of the finest ever seen in an Indian film, with animals that look astonishingly lifelike compared to those in many other high-budget productions. It is evident that the makers invested their resources into the film’s quality rather than exhausting the budget on star salaries.

1. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam)

Director: Dominic Arun

Dominic Arun IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: Marketed as the first female-led superhero film in Malayalam, it stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious woman who is summoned to a new city without knowing why. She is instructed to keep a low profile and avoid trouble. Chandra moves into an apartment opposite two bachelors, and one of them soon becomes infatuated with her. However, danger is just around the corner, and getting involved with her puts both his and his friend’s lives at risk. Besides Kalyani, the film also features Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Sandy Master. On the Popcorn Meter, the film holds an impressive 95%, while on IMDb, it has a slightly lower but still solid rating of 7.9.

