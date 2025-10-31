Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor Khandaan is set to welcome viewers for a legendary annual family lunch! Dining with the Kapoors, a heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor and nearly a century of the Kapoor family’s dominance in Indian cinema, is set to arrive on a major streaming platform soon. Read on to know more about it!

When & Where To Watch Dining With The Kapoors?

The special will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from November 21, 2025. Viewers will be able to witness a rare gathering of Bollywood royalty, where food, films, and family will come together for a heartwarming celebration.

More About Dining With The Kapoors

Dining with the Kapoors honors the legacy of Raj Kapoor, the man who shaped Indian cinema, and brings together ⁠Randhir Kapoor, ⁠Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others as they celebrate not just their iconic lineage, but the love, chaos, and camaraderie that make them who they are.

The special is created by Armaan Jain and directed and written by Smriti Mundhra, the director of Indian Matchmaking and The Romantics. It is produced by Aavashyak Media and shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style.

The show will offer an unfiltered glimpse into the world of Bollywood’s first film family, highlighting the laughter, affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed down through generations.

What Did Creator Armaan Jain Say About Dining With The Kapoors?

Speaking about the special, creator Armaan Jain shared, “Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories — the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that’s basically in our DNA. Dining with the Kapoors is my way of honouring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together.”

“There could have been no better partner than Netflix to bring this story to life and share it with audiences across the globe. Produced by my company, Aavashyak Media, this project is a heartfelt ode to family, film, and the memories that shape us,” he added.

So buckle up and prepare to pull a chair at the Kapoor family table on November 21, 2025, to witness some heartwarming family moments and learn the tales of growing up in Bollywood’s first film family!

