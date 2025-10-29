Spooky season is here! The lights are dim, the nights are long, and the perfect horror binge awaits. Whether you prefer your scares psychological, supernatural, or somewhere in between, Prime Video has a lineup that’s ready to send shivers down your spine.

From haunted hostels to cursed cities and eerie small towns, these stories promise to make your Halloween nights truly unforgettable. So grab your popcorn (and maybe a blanket to hide behind), because these five spine-tingling titles are made to keep your heart racing long after the credits roll!

5. Chhorii 2

Genre : Horror/Drama

: Horror/Drama IMDb Rating : 4.6/10

: 4.6/10 Director: Vishal Furia

Plot: The sequel to Chhorii returns with even more haunting intensity. Sakshi, a woman grappling with her past, once again faces sinister forces that blur the line between folklore and trauma. With its striking visuals and a socially charged message, Chhorii 2 proves that the darkest monsters are often born within us. It’s not just a horror film, it’s a mirror reflecting fear, guilt, and survival.

4. The Village

Genre : Monster Horror/Thriller

: Monster Horror/Thriller IMDb Rating : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Creator: Milind Rau

Plot: Inspired by the popular graphic novel, The Village brings a new flavor of horror to Prime Video’s lineup. Set in a remote Tamil Nadu village, it follows a father’s desperate search for his missing family, only to encounter a nightmarish world lurking beyond human comprehension. With spine-chilling visuals, gripping performances, and an eerie rural setting, The Village is a terrifying mix of folklore, gore, and emotional storytelling.

3. Andhera

Genre : Horror/Thriller

: Horror/Thriller IMDb Rating : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Creator: Gaurav Desai

Plot: Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s chaotic underbelly, Andhera follows an inspector and a haunted medical student as they confront an entity born from the city’s shadows. The series thrives on atmosphere, turning Mumbai’s dark alleys, flickering streetlights, and dense fog into a living nightmare. Andhera is a chilling blend of urban horror and psychological suspense, ideal for those who prefer their scares rooted in reality.

2. Adhura

Genre : Horror/Thriller

: Horror/Thriller IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Creator: Ananya Banerjee, Gauravv K. Chawla

Plot: A boarding school, a child with dark secrets, and a past that refuses to die: Adhura is the kind of supernatural thriller that sneaks up on you. Set in an elite school in Ooty, the series weaves together mystery, trauma, and possession into a gripping narrative. Its slow-burn tension and emotional depth make Adhura a hauntingly human story — one that’s as heartbreaking as it is horrifying.

1. Khauf

Genre : Horror/Thriller

: Horror/Thriller IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Creator: Smita Singh

Plot: A hostel-room horror set in Delhi, Khauf follows Madhu, a young woman who moves into a working women’s hostel, only to discover that her new room hides something sinister. The series seamlessly blends psychological dread with the supernatural, transforming ordinary spaces into sources of pure terror. Perfect for fans of slow-burning horror, Khauf lingers long after the final episode, reminding you that sometimes, the scariest stories are the ones that hit close to home.

Whether it’s haunted hostels, cursed schools, or battles with darkness itself, Prime Video’s horror lineup is packed with stories that deliver both fear and thrill. This Halloween, turn down the lights, press play, and let the nightmares begin!

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Family Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News