Chhorii 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Hardika Mehta & Gashmeer Mahajani

Director: Vishal Furia

What’s Good: That it ends!

What’s Bad: That it started in the first place!

Loo Break: You’ll definitely need it, for a sigh of relief!

Watch or Not?: Totally your call after reading the review!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Prime Video

Runtime: 2 hour 20 minutes

User Rating:

Aamir Khan in Dangal announced very proudly – Mhari Chhoriyan Chhoron se kam hain kay. A story from the village of Haryana about daughters winning and shining. Here comes an exact antithesis of that story, from somewhere near Haryana or a distant village in Haryana or Rajasthan (I exactly can’t remember). Chhorii 2 – a world where Chhoriyan Chhoron se kam hain (daughters are lesser than sons), so what do you do with them? You either kill them or prepare them to get married at a very young age to reproduce sons! At least Vishal Furia’s film is fighting this cause.

The first part of Chhorii starts with Nushrratt expecting a child and her husband tricking her and taking her to a distant village, disconnecting her from the entire world, and dumping her in a kothi to be taken care of by a senior couple. From here, the story takes a U-turn, where Nushrratt’s character Sakshi is told that she needs to deliver a son, and she starts seeing ghosts of women. Well, I do not want to spoil the fun for you so you need to see it to believe that Nushrratt’s Sakshi entered a scary world and fights for her life and her newborn daughter in that film!

Chhorii 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Chhorii 2 starts seven years later. After escaping the horror of a small village that kills a woman who gave birth to baby girls, Sakshi now lives in some other town. Her daughter Ishaani has some strange skin allergy, and she cannot survive her son – which is said to be a hidden curse the daughter had since she was born in that cursed, haunted village!

However, the story, within ten minutes, goes back to the same haunted village where everyone wants to kill Sakshi and her daughter since she disrupted their tradition by living despite giving birth to a baby girl. So Ishani, the daughter, is kidnapped and taken to the village! Sakshi, along with a policeman friend, follows and reaches the same old village she left and escaped years ago!

However, Ishaani is trapped by some evil tradition by Daasi Maa Soha Ali Khan. Don’t understand a word of the story? Well, trust me, this is the best possible way for me to explain it to you! It has been explained in a more crooked manner in the film. There is also a crooked recap of the first part to keep you engaged and aware of what has happened and what is about to happen!

Now, by this point even I gave up on the story of this film because honestly there is nothing much happenning. To explain you in the easiest manner – there is a seven year old girl with a curse, there is a Daasi Maa, who is ‘preparing’ that girl for ‘samarpan’ towards their ‘Pradhaan Ji’ because her curse actually works as a cure for the king!

Chhorii 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Honestly, no one could perform in the film because the script did not offer that scope to anyone! You can’t act in randomness, right? This story gets more weird and, after a point, absurd not only in its narration or storytelling but also in its visuals! The pradhan keeps tasting blood, which is fed by Dasi, and apparently, the seven-year-old girl is prepped by Daasi Maa Soha Ali Khan (seriously, why did you do this?) for Jawani, to be precise, and by Jawani, we mean period. And all this symbolic shit is for you to understand if the King was tasting period blood all this while, but I just want my time to puke after running my imagination through that scene!

Chhorii 2 Movie Review: Direction

Anyway, to cut a long story short, Vishal Furia makes a miserable attempt with this film, and thus, Chhorii 2 fails disastrously! While the first part genuinely had some story, part 2 has none! Neither is it scary, nor it has a story! In fact, the setup is so dramatic that it could have been some story if the director had made an effort to set this up into some imaginary supernatural world! But anyhow, if Stree 2 can happen, so can Chhorii 2! The only differentiator here is that Stree 2 had a story, and Chhorii 2 doesn’t!

I mean, the film is so random that it even leaves some arcs because it doesn’t want to make an effort, just like we do not make an effort to make our boys better to keep our girls safe! The whole time, my only ray of hope in this film was a young lad called Shalin (an oxymoron to name a boy that at a place where everyone’s aim is to kill a woman). So I wanted to know more about this Shalin guy but trust me when I say this, this guy just disappeared! From the climax, just like that! Not done Shalin, you ghosted in the land of ghosts where every ghost is visible!

Chhorii 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Keeping jokes apart, Chhorii made me realize a few things, though – the most important of them all being ‘Chhoriyaan Chhoron se kam hoti hain.’ Because this entire village is haunted by dead women who were killed, and their past is haunting the village, now comes my second learning from this film – to fight men, women need to die! They need to turn into Chudails and Daayans to fight these living, breathing, walking beings! Yes, that hit me hard – to fight a man, a woman needs not a woman, but a dead woman! In fact, not only one dead woman but a fleet of dead women!

Oh yes, while I am still not sure if Soha Ali Khan was living or dead or somewhere in between, she is the most powerful creature in this film. But guess her post – Daasi Maa! Our main lead, Sakshi, finally makes this most powerful woman realize her worth because, despite her powers, guess what she does? Serves a meek, frail man so that he can become powerful again! The meek man, who is a Raja! Seriously, where did we learn all this?

Chhorii 2 has nothing to offer except for a masterclass on how to ruin a good film by turning it into a no-meaning franchise! Also, my only thought throughout this film was, why make the same film again? Who does that? At the same Ganne ke khet! Now I finally know why Anshumaan from Jab We Met was so irritated! Kyun dekhun main ye ganne ke khet yaar!

1.5 star!

Chhorii 2 Trailer

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bazooka Movie Review: Mammootty’s Multiple Avatars Can’t Save This Action Thriller With Weak Script & Execution Issues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News