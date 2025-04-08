Nushrratt Bharuccha, who impressed everyone with her powerful and haunting performance in Chhorii, is now gearing up to return as Sakshi in the sequel, Chhorii 2. But unlike most franchise films where actors are eager to reprise their roles, Nushrratt admitted that stepping into the eerie world of Sakshi once again wasn’t an easy choice. Additionally, the actress has spoken candidly that going back into that dark, emotionally heavy zone was not something she was immediately ready for.

“Four-Year Gap Helped Me Grow,” Says The Actress

In a recent interview with ANI, Nushrratt opened up about the emotional toll the first part took on her and why she needed distance from the character. The Chhorii actress said, “The four-year gap was very helpful. If this had come back-to-back, I don’t know what I would’ve done. The break allowed me to do more light-hearted films… it helped me detach from the film, and sometimes, detaching has its positive side.”

This space allowed her to reset emotionally and grow as an actor. The Chhalaang actress explained how she used the time to learn more about herself and how she handles emotionally draining roles.

Feels Good to Be Appreciated by the Audience

Nushrratt also spoke about the satisfaction of knowing her performance made an impact. The first Chhorii didn’t just scare its audience — it delivered a strong social message, and Bharuccha’s performance was widely lauded.

She said, “It feels good when you deliver a performance that positively impacts the audience. You feel like giving yourself a pat on the back, like we did something meaningful.”

Bharuccha’s commitment to meaningful cinema shows in her performance, and Chhorii 2 promises to push that boundary even further. Her portrayal of Sakshi, a pregnant woman fighting supernatural horrors and societal evils, resonated deeply with audiences.

Will Chhorii 3 Happen? Director Shares Possibility

As fans eagerly await the release of Chhorii 2, speculation is already swirling about a potential third installment. Director Vishal Furia addressed the buzz with cautious optimism, saying, “I don’t know about a universe, but I hope the story moves forward from here. We haven’t written anything yet, but we do have a few ideas. If people like Chhorii 2, then I believe we’ll get another chance to explore more in the third part. With that hope, we present this film.”

While an official announcement is yet to be made, there is a possibility of a Chhorii trilogy and maybe even more.

In the meantime, Chhorii 2 is slated to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Chhorii 2 below:

