Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of the much-awaited Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2. This time around, Soha Ali Khan also joins the cast as a terrifying antagonist. The film marks a sequel to the 2021 film which had received a good response from the masses.

Chhorii 2 Trailer Review

Talking about the trailer of Chhorii 2, it showcases Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sakshi facing new challenges and horrifying incidents this time. We are introduced to a folk tale of an evil king who never wanted a daughter and only craved for a son. The story hints that the king put his daughter to death with the help of his vicious and loyal servant, which is played by Soha Ali Khan by the looks of it.

In the present time, this folklore still affects the lives of the locals in the village and Sakshi takes the onus to fight against the same. Nushrratt Bharuccha elevates the intensity of her performance and you are all geared up to see her fighting this terrifying battle. Watch out for one of her scenes in the well in the Chhorii 2 trailer in the end. Furthermore, Soha Ali Khan looks strong and macabre in her performance, which might also give you a callback to Stree.

One of the main highlights of the Chhorii 2 trailer is the cinematography and the background score. We are immediately transported to the dark, riveting, and spooky aura of the film. The message of female infanticide might also be portrayed in an extremely intricate manner in the film. Be it Soha Ali Khan’s look or the spirit of the little girls, this one will give you all the jumpscares that you are craving for in a good quality horror film.

About The Film

Chhorii 2 has been directed by Vishal Furia. The movie also stars Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, and Kuldeep Sareen in the lead roles. The film will be released on April 11, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

Take A Look At The Chhorii 2 Trailer

