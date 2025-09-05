Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Movie Review Rating:

Kesarilal Singh (Sohum Shah), a man whose profession is not revealed to us, is distraught when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him in a huff, convinced that he is eyeing and flirting with their lissome neighbour, Kamini (Nora Fatehi). Add a wrongly delivered drug parcel and an illegal activity in the same residential society, and then a corpse turning up in his home, and all hell breaks loose in his life. This includes another corpse!

To make matters worse, Hasmukh (Omkar Kapoor), a madcap inspector whose expression belies his name, comes in to add to the confusion. And then there is the oddball character (Sharib Hashmi) and some more, including a grouchy maid (Vanita Kharat). And finally, a repentant wife returns with their cutie-pie son tagging along, and becomes an unwitting part of the capers.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director G. Ashok’s writing is imaginative, but there are some serious lapses where the common man (the film is about one too!) may not grasp the confusion in a few sequences. At one level, the script is extremely intelligent, but then, for the Indian audience, it can prove to be lacking in lucidity, unlike the gold-standard silent masterpiece that was Pushpak (1987).

The sequence wherein Kesari bundles the corpse out of his home and disposes of it has an element that will be a spoiler if I reveal it here. But one crucial aspect of this corpse surprisingly escapes our hero, which is revealed through a picture in a wallet later! On the other hand, the crazy cop’s antics and the extended climax (15 minutes of a total runtime of 116!) are entertaining even if not completely novel.

What stands out are the deliberately grubby camerawork (Nuthan Nagaraj) and set design (Sidhant Malhotra) in Kesari’s home. This gives a believable feel to this saga of a normal man misunderstood by his righteous wife, and helps enhance the film’s feel.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Movie Review: Star Performance

It must have been extremely challenging to get the nuances right and walk a tightrope between being believable and not over-the-top in a contemporary drama set in 2025. Come on, we are not in the Chaplin era, not even in the Laurel and Hardy one!

Full marks and more than to Sohum Shah and especially the Luv Films favourite Nushrratt Bharuccha (why I say this is another secret for those who will watch the film!) for doing fabulous jobs of their respective characters. Sohum is known to choose quirky roles in offbeat movies (remember the recent Crazxy that he also co-produced?), and he looks and behaves as the completely befuddled common man in a weird assembly of uncommon situations. Nushrratt is exceptional as she shows contrasting shades with rare maturity.

From the supporting cast, Omkar Kapoor as the weirdo of a cop stands out. Sharib Hashmi is just alright. Nora Fatehi has nothing much to do. The others are good in their respective roles, especially Guru Shivam as Monty and Vanita Kharat in a brief appearance.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Movie Review: Direction, Music

G. Ashok must be complimented for choosing to write and also helm such an unconventional subject, and his direction and general ambience rise above his own script that could have been—with a little effort—unflawed. He extracts fantastic work not only from the bevy of actors he works with but also from his technical team and crew in general. One expects his next work, even if ‘normal,’ with interest.

A.R. Rahman’s background score is fantastic and helps create the right moods in the absence of words. From the songs, Dil Parinda (sung by Rahman himself) and Tamancha (Sunidhi Chauhan) work well for the movie and have a welcome Northern flavour.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Movie Review: The Last Word

If you wish to invest in something different and fresh, watching Ufff Yeh Siyapaa will not be a siyapaa but a pleasant affair.

Three and a half stars!

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Trailer

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa released on 5th September, 2025.

