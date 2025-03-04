Fresh from the success of Tumbbad re-release, Sohum Shah is now entertaining fans on the big screens with Crazxy. The thriller drama is taking some time to gather the momentum required for a successful box office run. It witnessed a dip on Monday and was unable to match the opening day figures. Scroll below for the latest day 4 updates!
Maintains a good hold on Monday
The biggest drawback for Girish Kohli’s film is its arrival amid the glorious run of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. It has been allotted only a limited screen count, which is visibly restricting its theatrical run. On day 4, Crazxy earned only 75 lakhs. It witnessed a 31% dip compared to 1.10 crores minted on the opening day.
The bare minimum expectations were to match the opening day, but that unfortunately could not happen. The 4-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 5 crores.
Trending
It now remains crucial for Sohum Shah starrer to hold its fort during the remaining days of the first week. The situation is fragile, given there are multiple options at the ticket windows. If the thriller drama slips, it could soon become a ‘blink and miss’ affair and crash at the box office.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Crazxy below:
- Day 1: 1.10 crores
- Day 2: 1.55 crores
- Day 3: 1.60 crores
- Day 4: 75 lakhs
Total: 5 crores
Budget recovery
As per multiple online reports, Crazxy is made on an estimated budget of 20 crores, inclusive of all promotions and advertising costs. This means it has recovered 25% of its total budget so far. The run has been slow, but the low investment could become a huge benefit for this February 28, 2025 release.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.
Must Read: Chhaava North America Box Office (16 Days): Only 19 Crores Away From Entering Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News