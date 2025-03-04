Fresh from the success of Tumbbad re-release, Sohum Shah is now entertaining fans on the big screens with Crazxy. The thriller drama is taking some time to gather the momentum required for a successful box office run. It witnessed a dip on Monday and was unable to match the opening day figures. Scroll below for the latest day 4 updates!

Maintains a good hold on Monday

The biggest drawback for Girish Kohli’s film is its arrival amid the glorious run of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. It has been allotted only a limited screen count, which is visibly restricting its theatrical run. On day 4, Crazxy earned only 75 lakhs. It witnessed a 31% dip compared to 1.10 crores minted on the opening day.

The bare minimum expectations were to match the opening day, but that unfortunately could not happen. The 4-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 5 crores.