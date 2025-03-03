Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava was expected to enjoy an earth-shattering response in Maharashtra because of its subject. But it is achieving milestones nationwide and overseas! The historical action film is close to clocking a half century in the North American circuit. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Chhaava North America Update!

In 16 days, Laxman Utekar’s directorial has made total box office collections of $5.64 million (INR 49.28 crores) in North America. It has accumulated $3.60 million (INR 31.45 crores) in the US alone, while Canada has contributed $2.03 million (INR (17.73 crores) in earnings.

Today, Chhaava will unlock a major milestone as it will hit 50 crores in North America. It is the highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 2025 and is heading towards setting new benchmarks in its lifetime at the overseas box office.

Top 10 Bollywood grossers in North America

In order to rank amongst the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the North America box office, Vicky Kaushal starrer must collect at least $7.81 million. This means, it will beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan once it earns 68.30 crores and steal its 10th spot.

However, Chhaava is in its third week, and the box office collections will eventually slow down. It still needs 19.10 crores more to enter the top 10, which looks difficult.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America below:

Pathaan: 145.50 crores Jawan: 127 crores Animal: 125 crores Dangal: 103.30 crores Padmaavat: 101.50 crores PK: 88.51 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 88.34 crores Stree 2: 74.26 crores Dunki: 71.30 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 68.30 crores

Worldwide Box Office Collections

Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now aiming to beat Gadar 2 (685.19 crores) at the worldwide box office. In 16 days, its global earnings stand at 637 crores gross.

