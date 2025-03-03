Chhaava is setting new benchmarks for historical action dramas in India. It is also the first big victory for Bollywood in 2025 – the highest grosser, with over 450 crores in earnings. Vicky Kaushal is now only 5 crores away from achieving a major post-Covid milestone at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Vicky Kaushal in the post-Covid era

The post-pandemic era for Vicky Kaushal began with Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in theatres. It recovered its budget but could not attain the ‘hit’ verdict. He’s been a part of many versatile films since, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The most successful outing in his entire career is Chhaava, which is shining bright at the box office currently.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s box office collections in the post-Covid era below:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023): 88 crores

The Great Indian Family (2023): 5 crores

Sam Bahadur (2023): 90.75 crores

Bad Newz (2024): 64 crores

Chhaava (2025): 471.56 crores (17 days)

Total: 719.31 crores

Please note that Dunki has not been considered in the list as it featured Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. However, there are reasons to celebrate as the actor has silently crossed the 700 crore mark at the post-Covid box office. He is swiftly moving towards the 1000 crore milestone that only 8 Indian actors have been able to achieve so far.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in 2026, Vicky might attain the milestone that even many big names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, could not achieve so far.

Indian actors with 1000 crore+ collections in post-Covid

Shah Rukh Khan was the first actor to enter the 1000 crore club in the post-Covid era. However, it is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava co-star Rashmika Mandanna who rules the list with her 2500 crore+ collections.

Check out the complete list below:

Rashmika Mandanna: 2820.14 crores Allu Arjun: 1533.97 crores Deepika Padukone: 1432.17 crores Prabhas: 1422.95 crores Shah Rukh Khan: 1415.64 crores Jr NTR: 1064.71 crores Ranbir Kapoor: 1011 crores Amitabh Bachchan: 1001.43 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Box Office: Dethrones Deepika Padukone’s Supremacy As The Only Indian Actress With Maximum 500 Crore Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News