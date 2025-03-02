Deepika Padukone is the box office queen of Hindi Cinema, owning almost 10,000 crore in box office collections worldwide and various box office records. However, currently, Rashmika Mandanna, the Chhaava and Sikandar lady, is only a step away from breaking DP’s kingdom and dethroning her from the 500 crore club queen!

Deepika Padukone’s 500 Crore Club!

The Padmaavat actress, until now is the only Indian actress to have maximum 500 crore films to her credit. All three of them arrived in 2023 – 24. Whereas, post COVID, DP has delivered five 100 crore films! Meanwhile, there are only two 500 crore films!

Check out the 100 crore club films of Deepika Padukone post-COVID.

83: 102 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Fighter: 215 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 292.96 crore

Rashmika Mandanna Box Office

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to break Deepika Padukone’s with the most 500 crore films! Her current release, Chhaava, stands at a total collection of 447.26 crore at the box office in seventeen days and is all set to enter the 500-crore club, which will mark the actress’s third 500-crore film!

Rashmika Mandanna’s 100 Crore Club

The actress already has five 100 crore films post-COVID in her kitty. Interestingly, she will take the total to 8, adding three more 100 crore films to her club including Sikandar, Kubera and Thama!

Check out the 100 crore club films of Rashmika Mandanna post-COVID.

Pushpa: The Rise: 267.5 crore Varisu: 178.14 crore Animal : 554 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule: 1265.97 crore Chhaava: 447.26 crore*

*denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

