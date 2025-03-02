Chhaava is roaring like a hungry lion at the worldwide box office, and the total film collection is standing at a massive 613.26 crore gross worldwide in 16 days. The next stop for the film is the 800 crore mark at the box office, and then it would be the journey of climbing up to the list of the top 10 Hindi films ever at the worldwide box office!

Vicky Kaushal Claims The 12th Rank

Currently, Vicky Kaushal has claimed the 12th rank at the box office in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office. In doing so, it has snatched the position from Dhoom 3 that, earned 601 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime!

Chhaava Axes Aamir & Salman Biggies

In a span of 24 hours, Chhaava has surpassed three Hindi biggies – Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Salman Khan’s Sultan, and Aamir Khan‘s Dhoom 3. KGF: Chapter 2, Sultan and Dhoom 3 earned 583.85 crore, 589 crore, and 601 crore at the worldwide box office!

Vicky Kaushal’s Next Target

Vicky Kaushal’s next immediate target is Sunny Deol‘s highest-grossing film worldwide. Gadar 2, with a gross collection of 685.19 crore, is the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career, which might be crossed today or tomorrow!

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films

To enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide, Chhaava needs to axe PK’s 831.50 crore at the tenth spot. The period drama is still 200+ crore away from this target but might eventually surpass it in its lifetime!

