Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon is literally a head spinner, with the numbers of the film jumping yet again like a roller coaster ride at the box office. In 9 days, the film stands at a total collection of an unbelievable 63.5 crore. The film is now very close to claim the hit verdict for itself.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 35 crore, the comedy-drama has managed to earn 63.5 crore at the box office in 9 days, churning out a profit of almost 81.43%. The film needs a total collection of 70 crore to claim the hit verdict, which will rightfully arrive on Sunday!

Dragon Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Saturday, March 1, Dragon earned a total of 8.5 crore, which was a jump of almost 80% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 4.7 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 6.5 crore

Day 2: 10.8 crore

Day 3: 12.75 crore

Day 4: 5.8 crore

Day 5: 5.1 crore

Day 6: 5.2 crore

Day 7: 4.15 crore

Day 8: 4.7 crore

Day 9: 8.5 crore

Total: 63.5 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Dragon VS Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, despite being a flop due to a collection of 81.52 crore. Dragon needs to earn 18 crore more to axe Vidaamyarchi’s lifetime and claim the spot for the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Meanwhile it has already surpassed Madha Gaja Raja, which is now the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

