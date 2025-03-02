Unni Mukundan became the man of the moment last year with his action film Marco being hailed by the audiences and critic. In fact the film worked wonders at the box office as well. However, his latest release Get Set Go is not being able to replicate the same success story!

In 9 days, the comedy-drama helmed by Vinay Govind stands at a total collection of 2.05 crore only. In fact, the film has not been able to cross the 50 lakh mark any single day at the box office!

Get Set Baby Box Office Day 9

Get Set Baby, on the ninth day, March 1, Saturday, earned 10 lakh, which was a jump of almost 150% from the previous day, which brought only 4 lakh to the table! But does it guarantee good days ahead for the film and repeat Marco’s success at the box office?

Well, things do not seem too positive for Unni Mukundan since this comedy-drama is being reported to be made on a budget 10 crore and recovering only 20% of its entire budget in 9 days; it does not seem hopeful for the upcoming days as well!

Check out the day-wise collection of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 29 lakh

Day 2: 45 lakh

Day 3: 48 lakh

Day 4: 20 lakh

Day 5: 19 lakh

Day 6: 20 lakh

Day 7: 10 lakh

Day 8: 4 lakh

Day 9: 10 lakh

Total: 2.05 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Rated 8.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A male gynecologist, once the sole man in his college class, works in a female-dominated field. He develops feelings for someone who initially dislikes him but slowly warms up while facing career challenges.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

