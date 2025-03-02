The Sohum Shah starrer thriller film Crazxy has been maintaining a decent pace at the box office. Despite being at the lower levels, the film is witnessing a nice growth because of a positive word of mouth. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 2

On its 2nd day, the Sohum Shah starrer saw a healthy growth. The film had opened to 1.10 crores at the box office. On its second day, the movie amassed 1.53 crores. This was almost a decent growth of 39.09%.

The movie’s total India net collection now stands at 2.63 crores. Crazxy is now inching towards 3 crores. The movie needs a stable positive word of mouth in the coming days to garner decent numbers.

Despite Crazxy finding a solid appreciation within its target audience, it needs to have a strong Sunday performance on the box office so that it can wrap up its first weekend collection on a positive note. However, the movie is far lagging behind the re-release collection of Sohum Shah’s critically acclaimed period horror film, Tumbbad. The movie which was first released in 2018 was re-released into the theatres on Septemer 2024 wherein it received a stupendous response at the box office.

Crazxy is lagging behind almost 37% from the 2-day re-release collection of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad. For the unversed, the horror film garnered 4.2 crores within two days of its re-release. The opening collection of Shah’s latest film also remained 33% lower than Tumbbad’s re-release opening. The latter clocked 1.65 crores at the box office on the opening day of its re-release.

Talking about Crazxy, it has been directed by Girish Kohli. The film has been bankrolled by Sohum Shah. It also stars Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shilpa Shukla.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deva Box Office Collection (28 Days): Shahid Kapoor Starrer Completes 4 Weeks In Theatres, Stays Below 40 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News