Shahid Kapoor’s Deva has turned out to be an underwhelming affair at the Indian box office. Despite its share of merits, the film failed to earn the desired collection, and very soon, it will be wrapping up its theatrical run. It completed the fourth week yesterday, with a total net collection staying much lower than 40 crores. Today, it is almost out of theatres, with a few shows across selected cities. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 28 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the Bollywood action thriller was released on 31 January 2025. Upon its release, it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth, but unfortunately, this positivity didn’t translate to footfalls and reached a limited audience. As a result, the film missed the big total on the board.

Deva at the Indian box office

Deva started its theatrical ride on a decent note by earning 5.78 crores. Over the weekend, there was limited growth, but on weekdays, it couldn’t maintain the desired pace. As a result, it wrapped up its opening week at 28.17 crores. In the second week, there was a drop of 82.28% as just 4.99 crores came in. In the third week, it added another 59 lakh. In the fourth week, it earned 20 lakh.

Overall, Deva has earned 33.95 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days. Today, Superboys Of Malegaon and Crazxy have arrived in theatres. Also, Chhaava is doing strong business all across the country. This has resulted in a further decline in the number of shows for the Shahid Kapoor starrer.

From today, Deva is playing on limited shows in selected major cities so that it will add another couple of lakhs to its tally. So, the final run will close below or at around 34 crores.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1- 28.17 crores

Week 2- 4.99 crores

Week 3- 59 lakh

Week 4- 20 lakh

Total- 33.95 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

