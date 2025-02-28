Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava has officially entered its third week today. In the last 14 days, it has created history with back-to-back highest-week collections in Bollywood. There’s a further drop in advance booking. Scroll below for the latest box office update on the third Friday.

Tickets sales dip to 50K

The historical action drama should ideally enjoy the third weekend boost starting today. But it looks like the box office collections will rely on the spot bookings during the evening and night shows today. Chhaava has sold 52.4K tickets via advance booking on day 15. It has witnessed a further drop of 17% compared to 63.05K admissions yesterday.

Vicky Kaushal starrer has registered footfalls of 27.5K at PVR INOX. It has sold 8.6K tickets at Cinepolis, followed by Rajhans Cinemas (5.5K), Miraj (4.4K), Moviemax (3.9K) and Movietime (2.5K).

Morning Occupancy falls below 10%

Chhaava has registered occupancy of 9.22% in the morning shows today. The dip in advance booking is visible as the MO has also dropped from 10.56% on the second Thursday. But thank god it’s Friday! Hopefully, the loss will be compensated with a surge in admissions during the latter half of the day, leading to a respectful day at the box office.

Where will it land among the highest third-Friday collections in Bollywood?

Despite a fall, there is a chance that Chhaava will score the third-highest Friday in Hindi cinema. It must beat Pushpa 2 to steal the #1 spot and will need to earn more than 12.50 crores.

Take a look at the highest third Friday collections in Hindi cinema below:

Pushpa 2: 12.50 crores Baahubali 2: 10.05 crores Stree 2: 9.25 crores Animal: 8.85 crores Brahmastra: 8.80 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 14: Axes Stree 2 By 27% Higher Earnings To Record Highest Week 2 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News