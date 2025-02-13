Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has done the unthinkable yet again, with its Reloaded OTT Version hitting Netflix and breaking records in two weeks. In the two weeks of its run, the film has garnered a total of 9.4 million views on Netflix, breaking many records.
Surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Interestingly, Allu Arjun‘s biggie in a two-week run has surpassed the total views garnered by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s three-week run on Netflix, churning out 9.3 million views in total. In fact, it has also surpassed many South Indian biggies that arrived on Netflix in 2024.
Pushpa 2 OTT Verdict Week 2
In the second week, as per Netflix’s data from February 3 – 9, Pushpa 2: Reloaded version garnered 3.6 million views against 13.6 million viewing hours, claiming the third spot in the list of the top 10 non-English films trending globally this week.
Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.
- Week 1: 5.8 Million | Rank 2
- Week 2: 3.6 Million | Rank 3
Total: 9.4 Million Views
Surpasses 8 South Indian Biggies
In the list of the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films of 2024, Pushpa 2 has surpassed eight films, matching Amaran’s four-week’s 9.4 million views. Pushpa 2 garnered the same views in only three two weeks. It would be interesting to see if it surpasses Lucky Baskhar next!
Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 South Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.
- Maharaja: 19.7 Million (7 weeks)
- Lucky Baskhar: 18.4 Million (5 weeks)
- Amaran: 9.4 Million (4 weeks)
- Devara: 8.6 Million (4 weeks)
- Kalki 2898 AD: 8 Million (3 weeks)
- Indian 2: 6.8 Million (4 weeks)
- The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million (2 weeks)
- Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.3 Million (2 weeks)
- Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million (2 weeks)
- Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million (2 weeks)
Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!
