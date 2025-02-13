Pushpa 2 OTT Verdict (Week 2): Allu Arjun Crushes 8 Of The Top 10 Most-Viewed South Indian Film Of 2024!
Pushpa 2 OTT Verdict (Week 2): Allu Arjun Crushes Many Indian Biggies (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has done the unthinkable yet again, with its Reloaded OTT Version hitting Netflix and breaking records in two weeks. In the two weeks of its run, the film has garnered a total of 9.4 million views on Netflix, breaking many records.

Surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Interestingly, Allu Arjun‘s biggie in a two-week run has surpassed the total views garnered by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s three-week run on Netflix, churning out 9.3 million views in total. In fact, it has also surpassed many South Indian biggies that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

