Rupali Ganguly has been making quite a lot of noise in her personal life for the last few months. Courtesy, a string of ugly allegations which were made against her by her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. For the unversed, Esha is the daughter of Rupali’s husband, Ashwin Verma, from the latter’s previous marriage. Just when people thought that the fiasco between them had fizzled out, Esha took to her social media handle to take another dig at her stepmother.

Esha Verma Calls Rupali Ganguly An Evil Step Lady

Esha Verma had earlier alleged Rupali Ganguly of breaking his father’s marriage with her mother. She also revealed some shocking details about how the actress allegedly started dating her father while he was still married to her mother. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Esha reportedly also hinted that Rupali’s son with Ashwin, namely Rudransh might be an illegitimate child. This enraged the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress and she filed a 50 crore defamation case against her stepdaughter.

After this incident, Esha Verma made her Instagram account private and did not speak up about the controversy for quite some time. But recently, she took to her social media handle to take another dig at Rupali Ganguly. Without mentioning her name, Esha called the actress an ‘evil step lady.’ She furthermore accused Rupali of scheduling the date of their court case on her birthday.

Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly Of Stalking Her Social Media

Furthermore, Esha Verma accused Rupali Ganguly of allegedly monitoring her social media activities. She took to her Instagram stories to write, “ty to the evil step lady for scheduling the next court date on my bday muah:* So generous, oh & hi thanks for monitoring me & violating social media policies for the last 4 months.”

Well, Rupali Ganguly is yet to react to these new accusations made by her stepdaughter. After her previous allegations, which also involved Rupali’s son Rudransh created a huge controversy including a defamation case, Esha Verma had taken to her social media handle to state, “I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Rajiv Thakur Gives His Take On Kapil Sharma & His Fight With Sunil Grover, “Kapil & Sunil’s Careers Didn’t Suffer..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News