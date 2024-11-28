The Rupali Ganguly-Esha Verma controversy does not seem to be coming to an end. Following abuse allegations by her stepdaughter, Rupali had filed a Rs—50 crore defamation case against Esha, who then deactivated her social media accounts.

Esha is back on Instagram and has shared a lengthy note about being ‘punished for speaking the truth.’ She once again lashed out at the Anupamaa actress and her father, Aswhin Verma.

Esha Verma says She did not want to Harm Anyone with Her Statements.

Esha Verma took to her Instagram stories to address her allegations against Rupali Ganguly. She wrote that she decided to speak the truth a month ago, gaining widespread media attention.

While the step was hard for her, it made her feel more liberated.

“For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn’t escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice,” Esha said, adding that she did not want to harm anybody and instead wanted to help people going through similar struggles. “As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty,” she continued.

Esha Hits Back at Rupali Ganguly for Her Rs. 50 Crore Defamation Case

Regarding how Rupali responded to her allegations with a lawsuit, Esha wrote, “A child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character.”

The 26-year-old further revealed that she is not connected to anyone in Mumbai’s entertainment industry. She also discussed Rupali’s son Rudransh, pointing out that she never included him in the controversy.

“I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent.”

Esha then said she had deactivated her social media to protect her peace. She added that the whole episode had been overwhelming, but she wanted to move on from it and would not be releasing any further statements. “Let’s leave this behind and focus on creating brighter, stronger futures together. Thank you for being by my side,” she concluded.

