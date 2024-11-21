The Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf starrer romance series Mismatched enjoys massive popularity amongst the younger audience. After the success of the first two seasons, the show is back with a new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details of the show’s third season.

Mismatched’s Plot

The show revolves around the innocent rollercoaster of a love story between Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli). Rishi is an old-school romantic who falls in love with Dimple after looking at her picture at a matrimonial site. However, the latter wishes to prioritize her career and goals before settling down. How they eventually cross several hurdles in their love story forms the main crux of Mismatched.

When And Where To Watch Mismatched Online?

Mismatched S3 will be available on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The show will be available for streaming from December 13, 2024. The OTT streaming platform shared a super cute video featuring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli as Rishi and Dimple respectively. The two could be seen remembering how their first meeting had a connection with a coffee. We get a flashback of the iconic scene when Dimple throws a coffee at Rishi’s face when he addresses her as his ‘future wife’ upon meeting her for the first time. When asked when will we see them again, Rohit hands the interviewer the coffee cup, wherein the date is revealed to be December 13.

About The Show

Mismatched S3 has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari. It is based on the novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon. The show also stars Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaaferi, Abhinav Sharma, Kritika Bharadwaj and others. The show has been penned by Gazal Dhaliwal.

