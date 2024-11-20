Jr NTR’s Devara witnessed a decline on Netflix in the second week itself, because of two sole reasons. Firstly, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders arrived during the same time, moreover the viewers are still waiting for the Hindi version of the film!

Devara OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week, the action drama registered 1.9 million views. This was less than 2.2 million views, which is not a very pleasant graph since most of the recent releases witnessed an upward trend on Netflix in the second week after their arrival!

Jr NTR’s biggie occupied seventh place on Netflix’s global list of trending films. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, with 3.9 million views this week, surpassed Koratala Siva’s magnum opus, starring Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist!

Devara Total Views

The film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, garnered a total of 4.1 million views in two weeks as compared to The Buckingham Murders, which garnered 6.8 million views. Currently, Devara is the seventh most-viewed South Indian film that arrived on Netflix this year.

Jr NTR VS Nani

With 4.1 million views, Jr NTR’s film has garnered almost 77% of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram‘s total views. The Nani starrer registered 5.3 million views in only two weeks and is the fifth most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix in 2024! Jr NTR still needs 1.2 million views to claim Nani’s spot!

Here are the top 10 most viewed South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 8 Million Indian 2: 6.8 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 6.1 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.8 Million Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million Devara: 4.1 Million Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million Salaar Hindi: 3.5 Million Annapoorni : 3.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks they have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Buckingham Murders OTT Verdict (Week 2): 34% Jump, Will Kareena Kapoor Khan Bring 11.9 Million More To Challenge Her Ownself At #1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News