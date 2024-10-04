Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani in the lead role, recently managed to hit the 100 crore milestone despite being available on OTT. Now, as expected, it has ended its theatrical run, and it managed to stay just above the century mark. In terms of recovery, the film is said to be a profitable venture for those who were associated with it. However, if we compare it with the budget of 80 crores, it failed to secure the tag of a successful film against its domestic earnings. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report!

Reception among critics and audiences

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the Tollywood action drama was released on August 29, 2024. It was welcomed with mixed reviews by critics. Among the audience, it enjoyed decent word of mouth, with praise coming for Nani and SJ Suryah’s performance. As a result, it managed to cover a good distance at the box office.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram at the worldwide box office

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram started off well and then continued its decent run at the Indian box office. After spending over a month in theatres, the film ended its journey at 63.15 crores net, which equals a gross domestic collection of 74.51 crores. In overseas, it did well and amassed 26 crores gross in the lifetime run. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection wrapped up at 100.51 crores gross.

Stays lower than Dasara

Dasara is Nani’s highest-grossing film, with a global gross of 118.76 crores. Compared with this, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram earned a 15.36% lower collection. It also failed to surpass Eega, which amassed a whopping 100.85 crores gross in the lifetime run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram:

India net- 63.15 crores

India gross- 74.51 crores

Overseas gross- 26 crores

Worldwide gross- 100.51 crores

Meanwhile, it is currently streaming on Netflix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

