The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been one of the most successful offerings at the Malayalam box office. The film also recently ticked off the 90 crore milestone and has been going steady ever since. On its 22nd day, the film dropped below the 1 crore mark, but the box office performance has been consistent.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Box Office Collection Day 22

On its 22nd day, the Tovino Thomas starrer’s India net collection totals 51.54 crore. At the same time, the gross collections stand at 60.81 crore. The movie garnered a decent overseas collection of 30.5 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 91.31 crore. The collections are steady, but the movie needs an upward graph to reach the 100-crore milestone soon. The day-wise collection of the movie came below the 1 crore mark on its 22nd day, earning around 0.54 crore. The day-wise numbers need to see a rise for the 100 crore milestone.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam:

India net – 51.54 crores

India gross – 60.81 crores

Overseas gross – 30.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 91.31 crores

The Tovino Thomas starrer’s success story at the box office has also resulted in a stellar ROI (Return On Investment). With its 22nd-day collections, the movie has garnered an ROI of 21.54 crore. This leads to an ROI percentage of 71.8%.

About The Movie

Jithin Laal directed Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The movie also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the music for the film. The plot revolves around three generations of heroes who leave no stone unturned to protect the treasures of their village.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

