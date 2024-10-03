While Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time underperformed due to mixed word-of-mouth, Lubber Pandhu has come out of nowhere and become a mega success at the Indian box office. Made on a very low budget, the film has raked in an impressive collection so far, making hefty returns and securing a super-hit status in the domestic run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 13 days!

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the Kollywood sports drama was released on September 20. Released amid minimal expectations, the film was welcomed with highly positive reviews by critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with extremely positive word-of-mouth. As a result, it displayed extraordinary trending and is still earning higher than opening day on a daily basis.

Lubber Pandhu started off its journey with a start of 0.75 crore and maintained an outstanding hold on the following days. In the opening week, it earned above 9 crores and emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. Currently running in its second week, the film earned a staggering 3.30 crores yesterday, showing a massive 73.68% jump over Tuesday’s 1.90 crores.

With such an impressive run, Lubber Pandhu has pulled off a fantastic total of 21.50 crores net at the Indian box office in 13 days. Made on a shoestring budget, the film has earned extraordinary returns through the domestic theatrical run.

For the unversed, the Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 21.50 crores, which means the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 16.50 crores. Calculated further, it equals a profit of 330%.

With such hefty returns, Lubber Pandhu has become Kollywood’s second most profitable film of 2024. Vaazhai is at the top with 482.40% returns. Made at a budget of 5 crores, it did a business of 29.12 crores in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

