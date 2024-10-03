Prasad Oak-led Dharmaveer 2 has already emerged as a big success at the Indian box office even before completing a week. After a glorious opening weekend, it maintained a stronghold on Monday and Tuesday. Again yesterday, the holiday of Gandhi Jayanti boosted the business immensely, helping the film to cross the 11 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the Dharmaveer sequel is performing brilliantly at ticket windows. Even though the reviews are mixed, the film continues to do well due to the hype on the ground level. After its release, the film has been surrounded by some controversies, which is boosting the collection by attracting more footfalls.

On Tuesday, Dharmaveer 2 did a business of 1.12 crores. Yesterday (day 6), due to the national holiday, Dharmaveer 2 made healthy gains and earned 1.44 crores, displaying a growth of 28.57%. Including this, the 6-day total of the film stands at 11.83 crores net at the Indian box office, and now, it is just inches away from becoming the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Dharmaveer 2:

Day 1- 1.92 crores

Day 2- 2.53 crores

Day 3- 3.47 crores

Day 4- 1.35 crores

Day 5- 1.12 crores

Day 6- 1.44 crores

Total- 11.83 crores

As of now, Mahesh Manjrekar’s Juna Furniture is the third highest-grossing Marathi film of the year, with a collection of 12.45 crores. With 11.83 crores already in the kitty, Dharmaveer 2 is just 62 lakh away from Mahesh Manjrekar’s film. Today, it’ll definitely grab the third spot. Sooner or later, it will also overtake Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which is currently running in theatres.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2024:

Naach Ga Ghuma- 23.55 crores Navra Maza Navsacha 2- 16.19 crore (12 days) Juna Furniture- 12.45 crore Dharmaveer 2- 11.83 crores (6 days) Ole Aale- 7.37 crore Shivrayancha Chhava- 6.24 crore Gharat Ganpati- 4.27 crore Alyad Palyad- 4.11 crore Alibaba Ani Chalishitale Chor- 2.68 crore Satyashodhak- 2.28 crore

