There were immense expectations pinned on Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2, but sadly, it has failed miserably to create any impact. Initially, considering all the buzz, the film was expected to comfortably hit the double-digit score and create a phenomenon like Oppenheimer. But in reality, it failed to even match the day 1 collection of its predecessor, despite a big holiday. Keep reading for a detailed Indian box office report!

It’s a failure on arrival!

Calling any film a big failure after its opening day is a big statement, but the kind of negativity the Joker sequel is witnessing is really unbelievable. Back in 2019, the predecessor was welcomed with rave reviews, and it became one of the most critically acclaimed Hollywood releases in India. Even at ticket windows, it became a clean Hit despite a clash with War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This time, the sequel has been panned by critics brutally, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with poor word-of-mouth.

Overall, there’s no chance of a bounceback for Joker 2, and its fate is now sealed at the Indian box office. The first installment did a net business of 64 crores, and the sequel is expected to earn less than half of its predecessor’s lifetime.

Day 1 collection of Joker 2

Despite a Gandhi Jayanti holiday, Joker 2 failed to make it big and earned an estimated collection of just 5.10 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office. Going by the advance booking trend, it was certain that the double-digit start is not happening, and yesterday, we predicted a start of 7-9 crores. Shockingly, the film fared much below that.

For the unversed, Joker raked in a start of 5.75 crores in 2019. Cut to now, after 5 years, Joker 2 has failed to meet its predecessor with an 11.30% lower collection. From here, things are looking tough for the Joaquin Phoenix starrer.

